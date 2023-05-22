Ex-CM Channi's nephew used to seek bribe for jobs: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Making a scathing attack on the previous governments in the state for "looting the people", Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the earlier regimes had sold the jobs to the youth whereas his government is providing the jobs in a transparent and fair manner totally on merit.

Addressing the gatherings after laying foundation stone of the tehsil complexes at Dirba and Cheema in Sangrur district, he, training his guns against former Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, said Channi's nephew used to seek Rs 2 crore for every job.

Contrary to it, he said that ever since assuming the charge of office his government has given jobs to more than 29,000 youths completely on merit.

Mann said these leaders who have exploited the youth of the state will not be spared and they will be made accountable to the people of the state.

He said the government is committed for the well being of the people and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. The previous regimes had mercilessly plundered the state due to which the state had lagged behind in progress.

Mann said the government would recover every single penny from these corrupt leaders who had robbed the state.

The Chief Minister unequivocally said it is unfortunate that instead of giving free rights of Gurbani to all channels, the SGPC President is towing the line set by his masters to give it only to one channel.

He said what objections the SGPC President has if the universal message of 'Sarbat da Bhala' (welfare of all) is disseminated through the 'Sarb Sanji Gurbani' across the globe.

The President of SGPC, who asks for votes for the Akali Dal in Lok Sabha polls, has no moral right to give sermons to him, Mann added.

He said the SGPC President must tell that giving the rights of telecasting of Gurbani poses threat to the religion. Mann said this is a vague statement which needs to be condemned by one and all.