Ex RAW chief to head Security Advisory Board

New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Centre has revamped the National Security Advisory Board and appointed former RAW chief Alok Joshi as its head.

The NSAB will now have six members, including three from a military background, two IPS officers and one Indian Foreign Service (IFS) personnel.

From the military, former Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General AK Singh, former Western Air Commander Air Marshal PM Sinha, and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna have been appointed.

