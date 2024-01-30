Ex-Union minister Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law killed, son injured in car crash

Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife was killed and the former MP and his son were injured when their SUV met with an accident in Alwar on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, officials said.

Manvendra Singh, who is son of the late BJP stalwart and former Union minister Jaswant Singh, and his family were on their way to Jaipur from Delhi when the accident happened.

Police said the driver, Narendra, apparently lost control of the car which skidded off the road and hit a cemented parapet on the vacant space between two elevated roads near Naugava.

Alwar Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said the three were travelling in the SUV. After the accident, they were rushed to a private hospital along with their driver.

Dr Vikrant Solanki of the hospital said that Chitra Singh, aged around 55, died during treatment while Manvendra Singh (59), his son Hamir Singh (25) and their driver were injured.

Manvendra Singh is out of danger, he said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former BJP state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders expressed grief over the incident.

Expressing grief over the accident, Gehlot said posted on X, ''I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family.'' Satish Poonia said the incident was shocking. He condoled the demise of Chitra Singh and wished for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Manvendra Singh, a former MP from Barmer, had quit the BJP and joined the Congress. He also contested the 2018 assembly elections against then chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan constituency. He had lost the poll. Manvendra Singh's father Jaswant Singh had died in 2020 aged 82.