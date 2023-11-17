Live
- Ensure BJP draws a blank in Delhi in LS polls: Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP workers
- Jana Sena extends support to BJP in Mulugu
- TPCC spokesperson Ashok asks people to vote for Seethakka
- Elaborate arrangements for Panchami Theertham fete
- Telangana polls: EC orders suspension of Tourism Development Corp MD for accompanying minister
- IFFI 2023: Madhuri, Shahid to perform at opening; Ayushmann to honour Michael Douglas on closing
- Cong exhorts 'Team India' to win World Cup, posts messages with political undertone
- NHRC hears 56 human rights violation cases in NE states, orders to pay Rs 3.55cr relief
- What China's Xi gained from his Biden meeting
- 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: More in the offing, promises Manvir Singh after Kuwait triumph
Just In
Excise policy case: Delhi HC dismisses Amit Arora’s interim bail plea sought for daughter's ill-health
The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the interim bail plea of Director of liquor firm Buddy Retail Private Limited Amita Arora, an accused in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the interim bail plea of Director of liquor firm Buddy Retail Private Limited Amita Arora, an accused in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
The order was pronounced by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma after it was reserved on November 7, when the accused has urged the high court for interim bail citing his daughter's deteriorating health condition, and that she requires regular monitoring by family members, especially her parents.
Justice Sharma dismissed Arora’s plea with directions.
It is to be noted that the court had, in September, granted Arora permission to be admitted to the hospital for post-operative care as he underwent Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy.
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had noted that the jail might not have the necessary infrastructure to provide the care needed for Arora's medical condition.
Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa for Arora had argued that he had been discharged from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute on August 31 following his surgery, and that he be granted interim bail for a period of three months, considering his various medical conditions.
Last week, after hearing the arguments from Pahwa and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Justice Sharma had reserved the order on Arora’s interim bail plea.
The ED's counsel had opposed the plea, contending that Arora's wife and other family members are available to care for his daughter, making his release unnecessary.
Pahwa had argued that Arora is currently admitted to the hospital, and granting him interim bail for some time would not only benefit him but also his family, particularly his ailing daughter.
Pahwa had told the court that Arora's daughter has made multiple suicide attempts and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Her upcoming exams are a source of stress, and she is not in a position to prepare for them, the court was told.
The plea for interim bail was made on humanitarian grounds, according to Pahwa.
The excise policy cases are being investigated by both the Central Bureau of Information and the ED, wherein even the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is an accused.