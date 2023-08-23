Excited, eagerly awaiting, says Sunita Williams

New Delhi: Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has expressed her excitement and anticipation for the event. Williams, renowned for her remarkable contributions to space expeditions, eagerly looks forward to the Pragyaan rover's exploration of the lunar south pole, which holds great promise for scientific discoveries.

The NASA astronaut with a storied career in space exploration also commended India's substantial role in shaping the field of space exploration. "Landing on the Moon will provide us with invaluable insights.

I am truly thrilled that India is at the forefront of space exploration and the pursuit of sustainable living on the Moon. These are truly exciting times," Williams said.