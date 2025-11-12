Exit Polls Predict… Big win for NDA in Bihar

New Delhi: The exit polls on Tuesday predicted a decisive victory for the Nitish Kumar–led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar Assembly elections, which witnessed a heavy voter turnout in both phases held on November 6 and 11.

Predicting the mood of Bihar voters days before the D-day, the exit polls suggested a bleak outcome for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan in the elections. The pollsters also dismissed Prashant Kishor’s claims of an electoral breakthrough, projecting his Jan Suraaj to finish in single digit.

A poll of polls indicated a likely return of the NDA to power, with the alliance expected to secure around 148 seats. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, despite campaigning as the agent of change, is projected to fall short, with estimates placing it at around 88 seats. The others are expected to win 7 seats, according to the poll of polls.





The People’s Pulse exit poll estimates the NDA at 133–159 seats, the Mahagathbandhan at 75–101, Jan Suraaj at 0–5, and other parties at 2–8 seats.

The Dainik Bhaskar poll suggests the NDA could secure 145–160 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may end up with 73–91. It also predicted that Jan Suraaj may not open its account, and other parties and independents could win 5–10 seats.

According to the JVC-Polls, the NDA is projected to win 135–150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88–103, and others 3–6 seats.

Matrize predicted 147-167 seats for the NDA and 70-90 seats for the opposition Mahagathbandhan. It has an estimated 2-10 seats for others. People’s Insight forecasts 133–148 seats for the NDA and 87–102 for the Mahagathbandhan, while others are expected to win 3–6 seats.

Exit polls like Axis My India and C-Voter will be releasing their data on Wednesday.