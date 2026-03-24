Experts discuss bank audit challenges

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar branch of ICAI’s Eastern India Regional Council, in association with the Auditing & Assurance Standards Board, hosted a seminar titled “Bank Audit 2026 -- Practical Challenges and Emerging Issues” at ICAI Bhawan.

In his address, Branch Chairman Goutam Lenka emphasised that increasing complexities in bank audits necessitate continuous upskilling among professionals. Seminar Chairman Arun Kumar Verma addressed practical auditing challenges, while special guest Prashant Panda, Statutory Central Auditor of Punjab National Bank, emphasised professional scepticism and strict adherence to auditing standards.

Chief Guest Sujoy Dutta, General Manager of UCO Bank, highlighted emerging banking risks and the vital role of auditors in maintaining financial discipline and transparency.

The technical sessions featured expert speakers including P Siva Rama Prasad from Hyderabad, who detailed key risk areas and audit approaches for bank branch, while Shweta Jayant Jain from Mumbai, addressed practical challenges in auditing advances.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 300 chartered accountants and audit professionals from across the region.