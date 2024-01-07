Expressing solidarity, AISF legislator marks presence at CPI(M)'s youth rally

Kolkata: Expressing his solidarity towards the Left Front in West Bengal, the lone All India Secular Front (AISF) representative in West Bengal Assembly, Naushad Siddique marked his presence at the mega rally by CPI(M)’s youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), here on Sunday.

The presence of Siddique, according to political observers, is quite significant since the CPI(M) leadership has already agreed to back his proposal to contest from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections this year, where from the sitting MP is the Trinamool Congress’ General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The rally of DTFI marked an impressive turnout, as seven separate processions from seven different starting points in the city merged at the main venue of Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata.

The DYFI rally here is being conducted under the banner of 'Insaf Samavesh (Gathering for Justice)'.

An interesting feature at the DYFI rally was that besides the traditional red-flag with 'hammer-sickle-star' symbol, the Tricolour was also hoisted at the venue. Political observers feel that this is a clear indication that the Marxists leadership besides sticking to its traditional concept of 'Communist International' is trying to mix themselves with the notion of 'Nationalist Socialism', as per the demand of the times.