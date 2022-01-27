External Affair Minister S. Jaishankar tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed his corona virus infection on Thursday. The External Affairs Minister asked all the people who came in contact with him recently to take immediate precautionary measures.

Jaishankar participated in a virtual program with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier in the day.

The Union Minister tweeted and wrote that he has been confirmed to be infected with the corona virus. We request those who came in contact with him recently to take precautionary measures.