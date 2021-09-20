Facebook entrusts Rajiv Agarwal 1993 Batch officer as its director of Public policy

New Delhi: Facebook India has entrusted an important responsibility to Rajiv Agarwal, a 1993 batch officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre of the Indian Administrative Service. The company has appointed him as its Director of Public Policy. On Monday, Facebook gave this information by issuing a statement.

Rajiv will replace Ankhi Das. He had stepped down in October last year following a controversy. The company said in its statement that, In this role, Rajeev Agarwal will define and lead key policy development initiatives for Facebook. These initiatives include user security, data protection and privacy, inclusion and Internet governance.

Agarwal will report in this role to Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India. He will be part of the Indian leadership team. Prior to this, Rajeev Agarwal was working as Head of Public Policy for India and South Asia at online taxi service provider Uber.

Rajiv Agarwal has served 26 years as an Indian Administrative Officer. He has worked as a District Magistrate in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh. During this time he oversaw India's first National Policy on Intellectual Property Rights as Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and played a key role in the digital transformation of India's Intellectual Property Offices.