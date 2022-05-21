Fact check: Jana Gana Mana was not declared as the 'World's Best Anthem' by UNESCO

As per the latest information, a Facebook post has been going viral again that says that India's Jana Gana Mana is not declared the world's best anthem by UNESCO. Let's understand its facts.

As per the document on UNESCO's official website, it has been declared that the Jana Gana Mana was recognised as the world's best anthem. Hence, it is evident that the social media post going viral is fake. These kinds of fake posts are not new because the same kinds of posts went viral earlier. Around 11 years back, a similar post went viral on social media claiming that Jana Gana Mana was not declared as the best anthem by UNESCO. When searched on Google, an India Today news article published in 2008 proved that this news is entirely false and no one should believe this.