Fadnavis govt sails through confidence motion as house passes resolution by voice vote

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly on Monday passed a resolution, by voice vote, expressing full faith in the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led council of ministers.

The resolution was moved by Uday Samant, Sanjay Kute, Dilip Walse-Patil, and Ravi Rana.

After the resolution was moved, new unanimously-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced that the confidence motion had been passed by voice vote and adjourned the house. With this, Fadnavis has passed the key legislative test.

The Chief Minister is expected to soon expand his council of ministers ahead of the Winter Session of the state legislature which will start on December 16 in Maharashtra’s second capital Nagpur.

Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, was sworn in at a grand swearing-in function that took place on December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a galaxy of NDA leaders, industrialists, Bollywood actors, Ladki Bahins and about 40,000 people from various sections of the society.

The MahaYuti, comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP has a strength of 237 in the Assembly while the position has a representation of 50 legislators.

Fadnavis said that he would focus on reviving the political dialogue, especially with opposition parties as it has been drastically reduced in the last five years. After taking over the charge, he said that although MahaYuti has recorded a landslide victory, the government will not suppress the opposition’s voices.

"We will not judge the opponents by their numbers," he remarked. ‘’We don't want to do politics of change, we want to do politics that will show change. We will not judge opponents by their number. We won't play vindictive politics. If the opposition takes up valid issues, the government will respect them and respond to them positively. We will see five years of completely stable government. People have given us a majority, so they expect that Maharashtra should get a stable government. The shocks that hit till 2022 should not happen now," he maintained.