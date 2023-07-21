Live
- Indian envoy in Saudi requested to rescue 33 Odia workers
- Rajasthan becomes first and only state to give Social Security Guarantee Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill- 2023 passed
- Himachal Guv meets PM Modi, apprises PM about losses incurred due to rains
- Protests continue at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the inhumanity meted out to the women of Manipur
- Congress accuses PM Modi of playing politics over Manipur's plight
- Assam: ECI concludes 3-day public hearing on delimitation exercise
- Reliance Industries Ltd posts Rs 2.31L cr consolidated revenues for Q1
- Supreme Court issues notice on plea by Assam MLA Gogoi challenging prosecution under sedition, law's constitutionality
- BJP steps up attack on Gehlot govt over law & order situation in Rajasthan
- Fake ID cards of security agencies recovered from armed man nabbed near Mamata's residence
Fake ID cards of security agencies recovered from armed man nabbed near Mamata's residence
Fake identity cards of multiple security agencies, including that of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Border Security Force (BSF), have been recovered from the vehicle of Sheikh Noor Amin, the man who was nabbed with firearms, sharp-edged weapon and narcotics, from near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Friday.
Kolkata: Fake identity cards of multiple security agencies, including that of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Border Security Force (BSF), have been recovered from the vehicle of Sheikh Noor Amin, the man who was nabbed with firearms, sharp-edged weapon and narcotics, from near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Friday.
The police have seized the vehicle bearing registration number WB 07U0277. A police uniform has also been recovered from the vehicle.
City police sources said that the identity card that he displayed while entering the high- security zone near Banerjee's residence was that of IB. However, the security officer present on the spot identified it as fake and immediately nabbed Amin with the help of his associates.
Initial investigation revealed that a native of Debra in West Midnapore district, Amin was living with his wife at Anandapur on the outskirts of Kolkata.
His neighbours knew him as the owner of a company christened 'Noor Interior' and a member of a self-proclaimed human rights group named Human Rights Protection Association.