Families Of Air India Crash Victims Took Initiative To Build Hospital In Kerala For Rescuers

Two years ago, an Air India Express flight crashed at Karipur International Airport. Since then, survivors and families of the deceased have raised Rs 50 lakh to build a hospital for the locals of Kerala who rushed to the place where the incident took place and carried out the rescue operation.

The structure will be built for a Public Health Centre (PHC), the only government-run hospital close to the crash site. To show their appreciation for those who carried out the risky rescue mission that memorable night, they pooled their funds from the compensation they received to build the PHC.

An action forum that was established under the Malabar Development Forum (MDF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the District Medical Officer (DMO) to construct the hospital building for the PHC with in-patient facilities, a pharmacy, and a laboratory.

MDF Chairman Abdurahiman Edakkuni revealed that the action forum, which consists of the 184 passengers' families and survivors, has donated Rs. 50 lakh for the cause. While recalling about the day, he added that the closest hospital was around eight kilometres distant on the day of the accident. A PHC is located 300 metres from the crash scene, however it is unequipped.

He continued that the first responders saved many lives on that critical night, the forum has chosen to build a hospital for them. It can be considered a way of thanking the locals who jumped in to assist the passengers.

Mr. Edakkuni further mentioned that Kozhikode DMO, R Renuka, and Edakkuni, the MDF chairman, all signed the MoU. Construction will start as soon as the health department grants the go-ahead.