Fans From Kerala Purchased House In Kochi To Screen FIFA World Cup

Football supporters go to great lengths to show their passion for the game during the FIFA World Cup. What 17 football fanatics in Kochi did is more crazier and goes beyond simple soccer adoration.



For Rs 23 lakh, they purchased an ancient house that was put up for sale at Mundakkamugal, close to Kangarapady in Kochi. The aim for purchasing the house is to watch the World Cup with friends and this is the fact that is making it distinct.



P. K. Harris, one of the purchasers of the house on three cents of land explained since no game is fun without boisterous applause and enjoyment. Harris and his buddies were looking for a place to watch the World Cup weeks before the game started. The majority of the open areas we screened were either sold or developed. They learned about the sale at that time and combined our funds to purchase the home, reported The New Indian Express

The majority of the group is made up of supporters of the teams from Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, and France. As they have done over the past 15 or more years, the objective behind purchasing the land is to celebrate each World Cup season for future generations.

Furthermore, the house has been beautifully decorated by the football friends with drawings of Lionel Messi and Neymar on the walls, as well as the flags of the 32 world cup-playing nations.