Faridabad Gang Rape Case: Woman Threatened With Death, Assaulted In Moving Van And Thrown Out

Disturbing new details have surfaced in the Faridabad gang rape case involving a 25-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted throughout the night inside a moving van and later thrown out onto a deserted stretch of road. The survivor, a mother of three, was reportedly threatened with death when she resisted and cried for help, according to statements from her family cited in official reports.

The incident took place late Monday night when the woman was returning home and found no public transport available. She accepted a lift from two men in a van, who instead of taking her to her destination allegedly drove towards Gurugram. Police said the accused raped her repeatedly while the vehicle was in motion, driving around for nearly three hours.

Family members alleged that the men warned the woman that they would kill her if she continued screaming. In the early hours of the morning, the accused allegedly pushed her out of the speeding vehicle on the sparsely populated Gurugram–Faridabad road. Reports indicate the van was travelling at over 90 kmph at the time, drawing parallels to the 2012 Nirbhaya case that shocked the nation.

The woman sustained serious injuries to her head and face, requiring multiple stitches, and was rushed to hospital after managing to alert her family. Doctors treating her at a private hospital said her condition is currently stable and she remains under close medical supervision.

Police have arrested both accused — one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh — and produced them before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. The Maruti Eeco van allegedly used in the crime has been seized, and investigators are continuing to collect evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

According to police, the woman had been staying with her parents following marital issues. On the night of the incident, she reportedly left home after an argument and went to visit a friend. While returning around midnight, she encountered the accused near a chowk in Faridabad, where they offered her a lift.

The assault has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over women’s safety, particularly during late-night travel. Authorities have said further action will be taken based on forensic findings and the survivor’s detailed statement once she is medically fit to record it.