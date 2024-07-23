Live
Farm sector gets boost as Agri fund mobilises Rs 73,194 cr
New Delhi: The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) launched by the Union government to spur growth in the farm sector has succeeded in mobilising an investment of Rs 73,194 crore, according to the Economic Survey. In addition, the government has been implementing the Agriculture Marketing Infrastructure (AMI) to improve the extent of storage infrastructure. As of 30th April 2024, 48357 projects were sanctioned for storage infrastructure with Rs 4570 crore released as subsidy, and 20878 other projects are also under progress with Rs 2084 crore released as subsidy under AMI, the survey points out.
