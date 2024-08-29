Farmers demand Kangana’s termination from Lok Sabha

Chandigarh: AAP Punjab’s farmers wing on Wednesday staged a protest here against BJP MP KanganaRanaut’s remarks on farmers’ protest and demanded termination of her Lok Sabha membership.



The protesters also demanded that the BJP should immediately expel her from the party. The protesters of the Punjab unit of AAP’s Kisan Wing raised slogans against Kangana and alleged that it is not the first time she has spoken against the farmers’ protest.

“She should be expelled by the BJP from the party. She tries to sow seeds of hatred in society and action as per law should be taken against her for her remarks,” said AAP Punjab MLA Jagtar Singh Dayalpura, who also took part in the protest.

As the protesters tried to move towards the Punjab BJP office here to gherao it, they were stopped by the police which had placed barricades. Later, the police briefly detained the protesters.

The MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh had posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in which she suggested that a “Bangladesh-like situation” could have erupted in India but for the country’s strong leadership.

She then alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. Protests have been held in other states as well. On Tuesday, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly adopted a resolution moved by the ruling Congress condemning Kangana’s remarks.

The AamAadmi Party also held protests at a few places in Haryana against her comments.