Farmers key to nation's development: Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi: Highlighting farmers' role in the country's development, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged youth to take up the profession and assured them of positive economic results if they take advantage of new technologies, cooperatives and government policies.

Addressing the Akhil Mewar Region Jat Mahasabha in Chittorgarh, the Vice President said, "No matter what happens, no matter how many obstacles arise, no one can undermine the role of farmers in India's journey towards development. Today's governance system bows to the farmers."

He said, "When the economic situation of farmers improves, the country's situation improves. After all, farmers are the providers, and they should not look to anyone or depend on anyone for help because farmers, with their strong hands, possess political strength and economic capability."

Encouraging farmers to take advantage of Agricultural Science Centres, he said, "There are over 730 Agricultural Science Centres to help farmers. Don't leave them alone, go there and ask them - 'What services will you offer us?' Learn about new technologies and government policies. You'll discover that the government has opened up a treasure trove for you, of which you may not be aware. You also may not know what cooperatives can do."

"If you visit even twice a month, the people working there will wake up, become active, and realise that the food provider is awake. The food provider will be asking for accounts, and when you ask for accounts, quality improvements will follow," he pointed out.

The Vice President also emphasised farmers' participation in the trade and value addition of agricultural products.

"Why isn't the farmer increasing the value of his products? Several businesses are running on the products of farmers, like flour mills, oil mills, and many more," he said.

"We should collaborate and make sure the farmer focuses on livestock. I feel great joy when dairies expand. There should be more growth in this sector. We should not limit ourselves to milk, but extend to products like buttermilk, yoghurt, paneer, ice cream, rasgullas - farmers should contribute to these," he said.