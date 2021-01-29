Farmers told to vacate protest sites

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the district administrations to get all the farmers protest site on the state's borders with Delhi vacated, officials said on Thursday. The orders came two days after violence during the 'Kisan Gantantra parade' on the occasion of the Republic Day at several locations in the national capital.

The farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border had been sitting on protest against the three farm laws since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws and ensuring the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. A senior police official wishing not to be named told IANS: "Yes, we have received orders from the government to get all the farmers protest site on the borders of the state vacated." Earlier in the day, there was heavy deployment of security personnel, comprising the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Police, the Central Reserve Police Force and the Rapid Action Force at the Ghazipur protest site.