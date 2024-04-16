Live
Just In
Fatal Boat Capsize Claims Lives In Srinagar's River Jhelum
Read about the tragic incident in Srinagar where a boat carrying passengers, including school students, overturned in the River Jhelum, resulting in multiple fatalities.
Get updates on the rescue efforts and the impact of heavy rainfall on water levels in Kashmir.
Tragedy struck as a boat, carrying numerous passengers, including approximately 10 to 12 school students, overturned in Srinagar's River Jhelum on Tuesday, resulting in the loss of at least four lives.
Residents from the Batwara Gandabal locality in the city reported to India Today TV that the incident occurred early in the morning, causing the boat to capsize.
Muzaffar Zargar, the Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, confirmed that seven individuals were admitted to the hospital following the incident. Unfortunately, four of them succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining three are currently receiving medical care.
The Jammu and Kashmir disaster management authority has mobilized a State Disaster Response Force team to conduct rescue operations, which are currently ongoing.
The recent spell of incessant rainfall in the region has led to a rise in the water levels of various water bodies in Kashmir, including the Jhelum river, exacerbating the risk of such incidents.