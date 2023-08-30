Fatal Shooting Of Amazon Manager In Delhi: Police Hunt For Culprits After Nighttime Attack

In Delhi, a 36-year-old man employed by the Amazon e-commerce platform and hailing from New Delhi, was fatally shot. Law enforcement authorities have reported that a group of five individuals fired at Harpreet Gill while he was traveling on a motorcycle with a companion.



This incident occurred during the late hours of Tuesday night. According to the police, the two victims were en route on a motorbike near Subhash Vihar within the Bhajanpura vicinity when the attackers intercepted them.

Harpreet Gill held a position as a senior manager at Amazon. The Deputy Commissioner of Police for the northeast, Joy Tirkey, explained that the bullet entered Gill's head through the right side behind his ear and exited from the opposing side.

Another individual, Mr. Singh, aged 32 and residing in Bhajanpura, who owns a local eatery, sustained injuries and is presently undergoing medical treatment at LNJP hospital. The duo was riding a motorcycle when a group of five assailants on a scooter and another motorcycle intercepted them and proceeded to open fire.

At present, all of the accused are evading capture, prompting the police to analyze the footage from CCTV cameras in the surrounding area to ascertain the identities of the perpetrators.