Father, daughter die after jumping before goods train

Unnao: A 45-year-old man and his teenage daughter allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a goods train on the Kanpur-Lucknow rail route in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 8:45 pm on Monday on the down track near Sahajani crossing in the Shuklaganj area, ahead of Gangaghat railway station, Inspector in-charge of Gangaghat police station said.

According to preliminary information, Yash Gupta (45) and his 14-year-old daughter jumped onto the track as a goods train approached, resulting in their death on the spot, he said. On receiving information, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and local police rushed to the scene. For safety reasons, movement on the down track was halted for some time, briefly disrupting rail traffic.

The Lucknow-bound Tejas Express and Gomti Express were impacted for a short period due to the incident, officials said. Police said a white car bearing a Kanpur registration number was found parked about 200 metres from the spot towards Dewarakala village.

Documents and a mobile phone recovered from the vehicle confirmed that it belonged to Yash Gupta.

Based on the vehicle registration details, the family members were informed and an investigation was initiated, police said.