Fauja to be cremated tomorrow; arrested driver’s kin meets family

Chandigarh: The last rites of Fauja Singh, who was the world’s oldest marathoner, will be held at 12 pm in his village, Beas, in Jalandhar on Sunday, his son, Harvinder Singh, told PTI over the phone on Friday. The kin of the Canada-based man, who allegedly hit the 114-year-old marathoner fatally while driving an SUV, also met Singh’s family.

“Many of our relatives who live abroad have arrived, while some more will reach by Saturday,” Harvinder said.

Amritpal Singh Dhillon (26) was arrested on Tuesday night and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. The Police had said that Dhillon had returned to Punjab just three weeks ago.

Dhillon’s vehicle was also seized, Jalandhar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harvinder Singh said on Wednesday. He further noted that Dhillon, hailing from Dasupur in Kartarpur, went to Canada on a tourist visa; however, he later received a work permit that is valid until 2027.

Dhillon was apprehended at his home in Dasupur, which, according to Fauja Singh’s son, is not far from their village in Beas. He added that Dhillon’s relatives visited him to express their condolences on Thursday.

“It was his uncle, accompanied by some locals. They live nearby, and most of them know our family. We also mostly know those who live in the neighbourhood of our village. They expressed their condolences and grief over how the accident occurred,” he said.

Harvinder reiterated that Dhillon could have stopped his SUV and immediately rushed his father to a hospital. “I have read that he claimed he did not know whom he had hit. However, he was a local and should have known that someone elderly had been struck by his vehicle. Had he not fled the scene and taken my father to the hospital, maybe that could have saved his life,” he said.

Harvinder emphasised that Dhillon should have spoken to his family after the incident, even though he was scared, and admitted that he was responsible.

“He was not our enemy; he could have approached us and admitted it was him. At least for humanity’s sake, he should have come forward. Now, the police have taken action in the matter and the case is in their hands,” he added.

Earlier, the SSP had said that during preliminary questioning, it came to the fore that Dhillon was driving the SUV at high speed as he was in a hurry for some work. “At the time, he was not aware of the identity of the man he had hit and told us that he got scared, which is why he did not stop the vehicle”, the SSP added.

The officer had told reporters that Dhillon was headed to Jalandhar, but after the accident, returned home by driving through villages.

However, the SSP asserted that it was Dhillon’s responsibility to stop the vehicle, and that he should have taken Singh to a hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, Singh was thrown five to seven feet into the air after being struck by the SUV as he was walking across the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway in his native village.

The police identified the Punjab-registered Toyota Fortuner through CCTV footage and recovered fragments of its headlight and other pieces from the accident site