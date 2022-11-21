Felt pain of farmers, youth and tribals after meeting them during Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi

Mahuva (Guj): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he felt the pain of farmers, youth and tribals after meeting them and listening to their problems during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In his first election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Gandhi while addressing a gathering of tribals at Mahuva in Surat district said they are the first owners of the country and claimed the BJP was working to take away their rights..

"They call you 'vanvasi'. They do not say you are the first owners of India, but that you live in the jungle. Do you see the difference? It means they do not want you to live in cities, they do not want that your children become engineers, doctors, learn to fly planes, speak English," he said.