Finance Ministry denies media reports on minimum pension for central government employees

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has dismissed reports that central government employees will be given a minimum pension. According to the Finance Ministry, it has been reported in numerous media that the government may come up with a plan to provide a minimum pension to its employees through NPS. The Finance Ministry stated that this information is absolutely false.

The Finance Ministry stated that, Post the Finance Minister's announcement in the Lok Sabha budget session, a committee on NPS was constituted under the chairmanship of the Finance Secretary, which is engaged in constant discussion with various stakeholders. The Finance Ministry stated that the committee has not yet reached a decision.

This is in reference to a news report carried in various news papers, purporting to give details of certain specific percentage of pension being proposed by the Government for the employees under National Pension System #NPS. This news report is false.The Committee, set up… — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 22, 2023

Indeed, it was reported on Wednesday that, in response to the rising demand for the old pension system, the central government may decide to provide a minimum pension to its employees. The central government can provide a minimum pension of 40 to 45 percent of the employee's last salary.