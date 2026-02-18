Finland PM sees key role for India in human-centric technological progress

New Delhi: Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Wednesday expressed confidence that his country and India, along with international partners, would be able to lead the way in resilience, sustainability, and human-centric technological progress.

Addressing the session on "Building Sovereign Deep Tech for a Resilient Future" at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he said that as the demand for computing power increases, it is crucial to ensure that both academia and business have access to supercomputing capacity.

Orpo further highlighted that to build a sustainable and resilient technological future, there was a need to understand entire value chains and their societal impact.

Public and private sector investments are coming together to take AI research and application in Finland to the next level, he said, pointing out that Finland's innovation system is built on decades of strong public-private policy and cooperation. With an innovative public-private partnership, AI can accelerate sustainable development. This will boost Circular Economy solutions, help tackle climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss, and improve well-being for all, he added.

The session highlighted the expanding strategic partnership between Finland and India across advanced technology domains, including artificial intelligence, space, quantum computing and next-generation digital networks.

The discussion underscored how Finland’s strengths in research, engineering, and high-performance computing, combined with India’s scale, talent, and application ecosystem, provide a strong foundation for co-innovation and global deployment of deep-tech solutions.

The session reflected a shared commitment to building open, secure, and trusted technological ecosystems through international cooperation, with a focus on translating research into real-world impact and strengthening long-term resilience through sovereign and sustainable deep-tech capabilities.

Finnish MP Timo Harakka said that building resilient technology in today’s world begins with people with human-centric innovation, strong skills, and responsible governance. He highlighted that Finland and India share a vision of technology that is trusted, ethical, and designed for the benefit of society. He further emphasised that from artificial intelligence and space systems to next-generation connectivity and quantum technologies, the India-Finland partnership shows that competitiveness and resilience grow when we invest in open standards, secure infrastructures, and international cooperation. He also remarked that true technological sovereignty is not about isolation, but about trusted collaboration that keeps people, planet, and progress at the centre of innovation.

The session was attended by Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra President Atte Jaaskelainen, Reorbit CEO and Founder Sethu Saveda Suvanam, Infosys Center for Emerging Technology Solutions AVP and Principal Research Analyst Manjunatha Kukkuru, Nokia Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystems, Pasi Toivanen, and CSC IT Centre for Science's Director, Research Organisation Collaboration and Academic Partnerships, Mari Walls.



