Fire Breaks Out At DLW Building In UP's Varanasi
Highlights
A fire broke out at a building of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday morning.
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out at a building of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday morning.
Fire tenders had reached the spot after the incident was reported, and doused the fire. So far, no casualties have been reported here.
More details of the incident are awaited.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story