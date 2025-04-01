Fire breaks out at hospital in Laxmi Nagar, no casualties

New Delhi : A massive fire broke out at a hospital in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on Sunday night, officials said. As of now, no casualties have been reported. The Delhi Fire Service is actively working to control the blaze.

The fire at the Makkar Multispeciality Hospital left several patients and their family members trapped.

Upon receiving information, the police teams from Laxmi Nagar Police Station and nearby police stations rushed to the spot along with a team of Delhi Fire Service and initiated a rescue operation. As per officials, several fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene, and firefighting operations are currently underway to contain the blaze. The fire broke out at Makkar Multispeciality Hospital, a prominent healthcare institution in Laxmi Nagar.

According to the locals the scene at the site were chaotic, with flames engulfing a portion of the hospital building.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but officials suspect an electrical malfunction may have been the trigger. The Delhi Fire Service responded swiftly to the emergency, deploying four fire tenders to the spot.

The firefighters were working tirelessly to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the hospital. The rescue operation is being led by experienced personnel, who are prioritising the safety of patients, staff, and visitors.

Fire Officer Deepak Hooda confirmed that the fire was confined to the ground floor and has been successfully extinguished.