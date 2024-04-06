Fire breaks out at NTPC’s Kaniha plant

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out in a conveyor belt of NTPC's Kaniha plant in Angul district on Saturday at 8.10 am.

The NTPC said the fire call was quickly responded to by the CISF fire wing and plant disaster team. The fire has been doused fully and there was no report of any injury, it said. ''No person has received any injury apart from minor first aid to one CISF personnel during fire fighting,'' the NTPC statement said.

As a precautionary measure, Unit-3 of 500 MW was shut down for a brief period to contain the fire. The cause of the fire and damage are being assessed, an NTPC official said. Necessary repair work will be started soon.