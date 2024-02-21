Live
Fire breaks out in Delhi apartment, two rescued
Two persons, including a senior citizen, were rescued on Wednesday from a fire that broke out in a flat at Delhi's Dwarka area, a police official said.
Of the two rescued people, a senior citizen is admitted to the hospital, the official said.
Sharing the details, the official said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at Dwarka South police station regarding a fire in a flat at Pacific Apartment in sector-10, Dwarka.
Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot.
"Flames have been doused by fire fighters and two persons who were in a balcony of the flat were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS)," said the police official.
