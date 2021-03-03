Fire breaks out in Thane auto garage

Thane (Maharashtra) : A fire broke out at an auto garage in the Daighar area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday.

As per the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a fire tender reached the spot to douse the fire but around 15 two-wheelers parked at the garage were destroyed in the fire.

The situation is under control and no casualties have been reported so far, the RDMC added.