Fire Broke Out At AIIMS's In Delhi’s Emergency Department

On Monday morning, a fire broke out in a room close to the Emergency Department's operation theatre at AIIMS, according to the Delhi Fire Service. It was found that no one was injured.

According to Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, a call was received about the incident at 5.04 a.m.. It states that the fire broke down in the Operation Theatre of the Emergency Department. Seven fire tenders were rushed to AIIMS to get control over the situation.

He also added that the fire was spread to the store room as well, which was adjacent to the Operation Theatre. Within a short span of time, the fire and flames were controlled.

Police officials stated that a PCR call about the fire was received at Hauz Khas police station around 5.15 a.m., and upon arrival at AIIMS, triggering and smoke were witnessed in a dummy room near the casualty area.

Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), stated that all of the patients in the area were safely evacuated. Seven fire department vehicles arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

He stated that the situation is now normal and under control, and that no one has been killed or injured.

He added that the casualty area has reopened for patients and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire officials, another minor fire was reported at Safdarjung hospital. At 7.58 a.m., a call was received about a fire near the hospital's canteen area. In the meantime, three fire tenders were sent there. The fire started in an underground cable. The fire was quickly brought under control, and no injuries were reported.