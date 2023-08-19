Live
Fire erupts in Udyan Express after reaching B’luru railway station, no casualties
An official communication from the South-Western Railway said the train had arrived at the station at about 5.45 a.m. on platform number three.
At around 7.10 a.m., smoke was detected in B1 and B2 coaches, and the fire brigade was immediately informed.
The fire service personnel brigade arrived by 7.35 a.m. and extinguished the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the South-Western Railway said adding that there were no reports of any casualties or injuries.
All passengers had deboarded by the time of the incident and the two coaches were empty, it added.
Additional details are awaited.
