Fire Incident On Vande Bharat Express: Passengers Safe, Prompt Response By Railways

A fire incident occurred on a coach of the Vande Bharat Express train traveling from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh earlier today. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all passengers are confirmed to be safe. The fire, which originated in the battery box of one of the coaches, was noticed when the train departed from Rani Kamalapati station (formerly known as Habibganj) towards Nizamuddin in New Delhi, according to the Indian Railways.



The railway officials swiftly responded to the situation, and the fire brigade arrived at the scene promptly, managing to extinguish the fire by 7:58 am. Approximately 20-22 passengers who were in the affected coach were immediately transferred to other coaches for their safety. The train is expected to be dispatched soon after a thorough examination is conducted.

The incident took place between Kurwai and Kaithora stations in the Vidisha district, as railway staff noticed the fire in the battery box of the C-12 coach around 6:45 am, leading to the immediate halt of the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train, as stated by an official to PTI.