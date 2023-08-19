Live
- World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable, male race walkers disappoint on first day
- Congress suspends MLA Sandeep Jakhar for anti party activities
- ChatGPT is politically biased, finds study
- Film Star Ramcharan launches BRS MP's book “Wings of Passion”
- Rajiv Gandhi's Reforms to Strengthen the Panchayati Raj are Unforgettable: Minister H K Patil
- 132nd Durand Cup: Bodoland FC end campaign with historic win over Odisha FC
- Himachal suffered loss worth Rs 10,000 cr, it will take one yr to rebuild state: CM Sukhu
- Microsoft lists Ottawa Food Bank as tourist destination, says 'human', not AI error
- SpaceX upgrades Starship, Super Heavy booster for impending flight
- Fire reported at garment shop in Delhi
A fire was reported on the terrace of a garment's warehouse in south Delhi on Saturday, an official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that the call regarding the blaze was received at 5.25 am, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
“The building comprises a basement plus two floors and a terrace. The fire was in a record room and fabric clothes at the terrace and doused the fire around 9 a.m,” said Garg.
Garg said that no one was injured in the incident.
