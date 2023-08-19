Fire reported at garment shop in Delhi

A fire was reported on the terrace of a garment's warehouse in south Delhi on Saturday, an official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that the call regarding the blaze was received at 5.25 am, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The building comprises a basement plus two floors and a terrace. The fire was in a record room and fabric clothes at the terrace and doused the fire around 9 a.m,” said Garg.

Garg said that no one was injured in the incident.