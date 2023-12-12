Live
First Cabinet expansion in year-old Himachal govt, two inducted
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to two newly-inducted Cabinet ministers Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma.
This is the first Cabinet expansion in the one-year Sukhvinder Sukhu government, taking the total strength of the ministers to 11. Still there is a berth vacant in the Cabinet.
Dharmani, 51, is a three-time MLA from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, while Goma, 37, is a second-time legislator from Jaisinghpur in Kangra. Both are engineers and have done MBAs too.
Chief Minister Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were present for the ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, besides their cabinet colleagues and government functionaries. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings.