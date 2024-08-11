Five Arrested In Chhattisgarh For Allegedly Funding Naxal Activities

Chhattisgarh police have apprehended five individuals suspected of funding Naxal activities. The arrests took place on Saturday in the Bijapur and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki districts.



The suspects, identified as Sonaram Farsa, Vijay Jurri, Ramlal Karma, and Rajendra Kadti from Bijapur, along with Vivek Singh from Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, are accused of extorting money from tendu leaf contractors in the Bhairamgarh area. Inspector General of Police Deepak Jha reported that bank transactions revealed the accused had collected approximately 60 lakhs rupees from these contractors in 2022.

This development follows the April arrest of tribal leader Sarju Ram Tekam, an alleged Maoist collaborator. Investigations revealed Tekam's involvement in promoting Maoist ideologies in urban areas and strengthening the urban Naxal network. On March 22, Tekam reportedly asked Farsa for money to purchase flight tickets to New Delhi, intending to participate in a Communist Party of India (Maoist)-supported protest against Operation Kagar, corporatization, and militarization.

IG Jha added that Tekam, arrested under the UAPA and Explosives Act, had sought assistance from an accused in the Manpur police station area to fund his urban network. Bank transactions linked to this individual were found to be connected to other suspects in Bijapur district.

This incident occurs against the backdrop of other significant events in India, including developments in the Paris Olympics, political unrest in Bangladesh, and ongoing tensions in various regions.