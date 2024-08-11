Live
Just In
Five Arrested In Chhattisgarh For Allegedly Funding Naxal Activities
- Chhattisgarh police detain five individuals accused of extorting money from tendu leaf contractors to finance Naxal operations.
- The arrests shed light on the urban Naxal network and its funding mechanisms.
Chhattisgarh police have apprehended five individuals suspected of funding Naxal activities. The arrests took place on Saturday in the Bijapur and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki districts.
The suspects, identified as Sonaram Farsa, Vijay Jurri, Ramlal Karma, and Rajendra Kadti from Bijapur, along with Vivek Singh from Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, are accused of extorting money from tendu leaf contractors in the Bhairamgarh area. Inspector General of Police Deepak Jha reported that bank transactions revealed the accused had collected approximately 60 lakhs rupees from these contractors in 2022.
This development follows the April arrest of tribal leader Sarju Ram Tekam, an alleged Maoist collaborator. Investigations revealed Tekam's involvement in promoting Maoist ideologies in urban areas and strengthening the urban Naxal network. On March 22, Tekam reportedly asked Farsa for money to purchase flight tickets to New Delhi, intending to participate in a Communist Party of India (Maoist)-supported protest against Operation Kagar, corporatization, and militarization.
IG Jha added that Tekam, arrested under the UAPA and Explosives Act, had sought assistance from an accused in the Manpur police station area to fund his urban network. Bank transactions linked to this individual were found to be connected to other suspects in Bijapur district.
