Five Chief Ministers Who Made A Mark In 2019

Looking back at 2019 who were the five most popular regional leaders and state chief ministers across the country in public perception? Who were the ones who remained in the news throughout the year earning popular ratings in their home states?

KCR

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao swept the 2019 elections proving that there is very little opposition which can stand up to his popularity. His popular insurance scheme for farmers, RythuBandu has earned him tremendous goodwill as have other welfare schemes and benefits. KCR's pet irrigation project, Kaleshwaram is also being seen as a major lifeline for the people of Telangana.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The young chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSR Congress Party chief, unseated TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, after a landslide victory in the April 11 assembly elections. His government has put into motion a number of welfare schemes. Most recently, YS Jagan has been in the spotlight after announcing the location of three capitals for AP—Amaravati as the legislative capital, Vishakhapatnam and Kurnool as the executive and judicial capitals with the Secretariat and High Court respectively.

Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi chief Minister has been careful to avoid being seen as a protester alone over the last few months. The AAP government is being hailed by people across the state of Delhi for its ground-breaking schemes with respect to health care, education, water supply and electricity—areas in which he has delivered as promised.

Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has led a campaign against criminals and history sheeters by asking the police to go after them, leading many of them to be eliminated in encounters. This evoked mixed reactions, with many hailing the actions of the police, while rights activists protested against them. Following violent anti-CAA protests in Sambhal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut and other places in UP, his move to seize property of the rioters to compensate for damage caused by them has earned him bouquets and brickbats in recent days.

Mamata Banerjee

Despite the inroads made by the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, the West Bengal chief Minister enjoys tremendous popularity in her own state.Seen as a street fighter, Mamata took on PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah on several occasions, had face-offs with the governor of West Bengal and has in recent days taken to the streets in protest against CAA and NRC. Mamata remained in the thick of things throughout 2019 and appears to be gearing up for the 2021 assembly elections and meet the BJP challenge head-on.