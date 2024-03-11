Live
Just In
Five dead after bus catches fire in UP; CM announces compensation
At least five persons have died after a private bus caught fire near the Barhi village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district on Monday, confirmed a government spokesperson.
The ill-fated bus reportedly came in contact with a high-tension wire, which led to the blaze.
According to sources, the bus coming from Mau district was carrying about 50 passengers to a wedding function when the accident took place.
Senior officials have reached the spot to supervise the rescue operations.
Local people gathered on the spot in large numbers, but could not muster the courage to go near the burning bus which is said to be fitted with CNG cylinders.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured persons, along with free medical treatment.