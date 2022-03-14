Five Indian students were dead and two injured in an accident in Canada

In a terrible road accident that took place in Toronto of Canada, an auto collided with a tractor-trolley on Saturday morning leaving five Indian students dead on the spot. Meanwhile, two others who were injured in the accident were taken to a hospital.



The Indian Ambassador to Canada Ajay Bisaria revealed the details through Twitter handle and opined that the Embassy officials were in touch with friends of the victims. Ajay mourned the death of the students. "I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The Indian team in Toronto is in touch with the victims' friends," Ajay tweeted.

The dead were identified as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chauhan, and Pawan Kumar, Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police said adding that the students traveling in a passenger van collided with a tractor-trailer at around 3.45 am on Saturday. He said a case has been registered over the incident and is being investigated.