Five medical students die as flight crashes into medical college hostel
Ahmedabad: Five medical students were killed and over 60 others injured when the Air India flight crashed into the hostel mess of BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, on Thursday afternoon.
The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, which had taken off minutes earlier, plummeted into the hostel premises, triggering a massive explosion and widespread panic on campus. Eyewitnesses and early rescue reports suggest that 30 to 50 students and staff were inside the hostel or the dining area at the time of the crash.
According to FAIMA Doctors Association, many medical students were having lunch at the hostel mess when the plane crashed into the building. The wife of a resident doctor was reported to be dead even as four to five MBBS students and three to four relatives of resident doctors are missing, it said. While two to three students are in intensive care, at least 50 students, who were hospitalised, are stable as of now, it added.
The violent impact caused severe structural damage and led to casualties both onboard and on the ground. Emergency response teams have sealed off the area, and even hospital personnel are being restricted from entering the affected zone as rescue operations continue.
BJ Medical College, one of Gujarat's largest government-run medical institutions, is at the center of concern after reports emerged that the Air India Flight crash has impacted the hostel mess area on campus - a location commonly frequented by students during late-night hours.