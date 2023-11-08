Five-yr-old among two injured in Delhi house fire

Two people, including a five-year-old girl, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in the national capital early on Wednesday, an officer said.

The injured were identified as Faizan (25) and Jannat.

While Faizan suffered 15 per cent burn injuries, Jannat sustained 18 per cent burn injury, the officer added.

According to the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding a blaze at a house in Kabir Nagar, Kardampuri area, was received around 3.15 a.m.

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot which found an electric metre board, domestic articles, one scooty, four bikes, one cycle on fire. Two persons were also injured and rushed to GTB Hospital through CATS ambulance," said Garg.

The fire department official said that the flames were doused in a short time and initial probe suggests that the fire had started due to a short circuit in an electric metre in the building which has ground plus three floors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that after receiving a call regarding the fire at 3:22 a.m police teams rushed to the spot.

Beside the fire department, two ambulances, two PCR vans and staff from BSES were also mobilised. "Initial probe suggested that the fire was due to a short circuit on the ground floor. All the residents of the building were evacuated safely," said the DCP.