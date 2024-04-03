Flag March taken out in J&K's Sopore to reassure voters of security

  • Menu
Flag March taken out in J&Ks Sopore to reassure voters of security
Srinagar: In continuation of the preparations for the coming parliamentary elections, a flag march was conducted by police, along with the Central paramilitary forces at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

"The objective of the flag march was to instil confidence among the voters of a secure and harmonious environment, thereby enabling them to participate in the electoral process without any fear," a police official said.

"These measures drive home the motto of ‘Free and Fair elections’ and promote a fearless environment enabling the people to exercise their democratic right of Voting," the official added.

Sopore comes under the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency where polling will be held on May 20, in the fifth phase of the elections.

