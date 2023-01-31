FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey today

New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2022-23 will be tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament after the customary address to the joint sitting of both Houses by President Droupadi Murmu.

Following which, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) VA Nageswaran will address a press conference at 2 pm to release the survey to the public. The Economic Survey press conference can be watched live on the official YouTube channel of PIB India.



FM Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday, which may be the last full budget before the 2024 general elections. The Survey is prepared under the guidance of the CEA. The Economic Survey is regarded as a crucial document that provides a review of the economy of the current financial year, summarises the performance of primary development projects, forecasts GDP growth and other important economic indicators for the next fiscal year.