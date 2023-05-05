Focus on resolving border row: Jaishankar holds talks with Chinese counterpart

.Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang the importance of resolving the eastern Ladakh border row and ensuring peace and tranquillity along the frontier for development of bilateral ties. Jaishankar held bilateral talks with Qin at a beach resort in Benaulim on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). In a tweet, the external affairs minister said the focus remained on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.



“A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship.Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” he said. Jaishankar said the discussions were also held on issues relating to the SCO, G-20 and BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa). The meeting between the two foreign ministers was their second in the last two months.

The Chinese foreign minister visited India in March to attend a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers. On the sidelines of the meeting, Jaishankar held talks with Qin during which he conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that the state of India-China relations is “abnormal” because of the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh. Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu at a meeting that China’s violation of existing border agreements “eroded” the entire basis of ties between the two countries and that all issues relating to the frontier must be resolved in accordance with the existing pacts.

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the first such high-level visit to India from the neighbouring country since 2011. Bhutto Zardari’s visit to India to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting comes amid continued strain in ties between India and Pakistan on a number of issues including Islamabad’s continued support to cross-border terrorism.