Foolish officer, lacks intellect: Congress MP Imran Masood

New Delhi: Congress MP Imran Masood on Thursday strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary, who suggested that those who want to serve ‘Sewaiyan’ on Eid must also eat ‘Gujia’ on Holi.

Imran Masood dismissed Chaudhary’s comments, calling him a “foolish officer, lacking intellect.”

He added, “Hatred cannot exist in society. Only love should prevail. There is no problem in eating Gujiya. And anyone who has an issue with eating Gujiya, I feel ashamed of it. We should live together with love.”

Masood emphasised that such statements only promote division and are detrimental to societal harmony.

After his previous remark on Holi, Chaudhary said during a Peace Committee meeting on Wednesday, “If you want to serve Sewaiyan on Eid, you must also eat Gujiya on Holi.”

He emphasised mutual respect, stating, “They should eat Gujiya, and we should eat Sewaiyan. But the problem arises when one side is willing and the other is not. This is where brotherhood breaks down, and that should not happen.”

The controversy escalated when the Sambhal administration issued a ban on offering Namaz on roads or rooftops.

Addressing this issue, Imran Masood remarked, “Where is the need for legal action in this? Even Muslims should understand this. The roads belong to the government.

If the government is saying not to offer Namaz on the road, then don’t offer Namaz there. But will you impose a ban on Namaz itself?”

Masood raised concerns over the imposition of restrictions on religious practices in public spaces, questioning whether this would unnecessarily create conflict.