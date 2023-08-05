"Football is a game that unites people...," says Rajnath Singh at the inauguration of Durand Cup in Assam

A true sportsperson and a true citizen is one who performs his duty according to all the rules of the game and society, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday in Assam. He was speaking on the occasion of the 132nd edition of Asia's oldest football tournament, the Durand Cup 2023.

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup kicked off in Kokrajhar of Assam on Saturday with Rajnath Singh inaugurating the tournament. It marked the grand beginning of the annual football competition for the first time in the Assamese city. The tournament is organised by the Armed Forces and supported by the Government of Assam.

"You have to follow all the rules and regulations during the entire game. Therefore, whether it is a game or society or nation, rules are very important in it and it is the responsibility of all of us to maintain them," the union minister said. The Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officers were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the crowd at the Sai Stadium, Singh complimented the efforts of the Armed Forces and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for creating a positive environment in Kokrajhar which resulted in the event being organised in the city for the first time. He commended the people of the Northeast for their excitement and love for football, terming 'the beautiful game' as not just a sport, but an emotion.

Stating that Assam has produced many football talents in recent times, Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that the Durand Cup will encourage the youth to join the sport with renewed vigour. "It has made me believe that the way to the hearts of the people of the North East is through football," he added.

On this occasion, Singh praised Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and compared him with a football player. "He (Assam CM) should be praised for the way he faced many challenges during his tenure and brought Assam out of those problems by showing his ability. I congratulate Himanta ji for the way he has provided leadership to Assam, and also wish him all the best for the future that under his leadership, Assam may make quadruple progress day and night," he said.

He also said that the state has also made a lot of progress in the field of sports in recent times, and many sportspersons have reached the national level. "Be it the captain of our women's under-20 team, Acompura Narjri, or gems like Asmita Chaliha and Hriday Hazarika, Assam has always provided Indian football with talents who have won a place in the hearts of people across India," he added.

The Union Minister further exuded his confidence to see more sportspersons from Assam in future. "I believe that organizing Durand Cup in Assam and especially in Kokrajhar will encourage the youth here in a big way, and we will get to see more talent from Assam in the time to come," he said.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by the opening match of the tournament between Bodoland FC and Rajasthan United FC. Kokrajhar will witness eight group matches and one quarter-final to be played on August 24. A total of 24 teams, including two foreign teams from Nepal and Bangladesh, all three teams of the Indian Armed Forces and the local team of Bodoland FC will clash at three venues in Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar during the tournament.