‘For Sashakt Bharat, Swasth Bharat must’

Gorakhpur : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on Monday that a ‘Sashakt Bharat’ (Empowered India) is only possible with a ‘Swasth Bharat’ (Healthy India). He highlighted that both the central and state governments are working with un-wavering commitment to ensure the health and well-being of every citizen.

Speaking at the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card distribution ceremony for citi-zens above 70 years of age at Mahant Digvijaynath Park, the Chief Minister remarked, “From Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana to the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya State Employee Cashless Medical Scheme, Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, and financial aid through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, all these initiatives re-flect our dedication to creating a strong and empowered India through a healthy India.”

The Chief Minister distributed Vay Vandana Cards to 19 beneficiaries, interact-ing warmly with them to inquire about their well-being and wishing them a long and healthy life.

Highlighting the government’s strides in strengthening the health and medical sector, Yogi noted, “Before 2017, in the 70 years since independence, Uttar Pradesh had only 12 government medical colleges. Today, the double-engine government has established medical colleges in 65 out of 75 districts in the state.”

He added, “This year alone, 16 medical colleges have commenced opera-tions—13 under government management and three on a PPP model. Addi-tionally, two new private medical colleges have also been inaugurated, further expanding the state’s healthcare infrastructure.”