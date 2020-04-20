Forced to drink disinfectant, sanitisation worker succumbs

Rampur: In a gruesome incident in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, a sanitation worker died after a group of men forced him to drink the disinfectant that he had accidentally sprayed on one of them.

The youth identified as Kunwar Pal had gone to Motipura village, which comes under Bhot police station jurisdiction, on April 14 to spray the disinfectant in order to combat the spread of coronavirus where he accidentally sprayed it on the foot of a person identified as Indrapal. Annoyed with this, Indrapal and his aides allegedly inserted the pipe of the sanitising machine in the youth's mouth and forced him to drink the disinfectant.

Kunwar Pal was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Rampur and was later shifted to TMU Medical College in Moradabad due to his deteriorating condition. He died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against Indrapal and his aides under Sections 147, 323 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), however, no arrests by Uttar Pradesh Police have been made yet.